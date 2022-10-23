Neutrino USD Hits Market Capitalization of $665.19 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $665.19 million and $230,347.00 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005021 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002884 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,438.47 or 0.27918433 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010904 BTC.
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.