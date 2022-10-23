Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.69.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 240.1% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 53.7% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Netflix by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

