Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $170.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Shares of NFLX opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.69. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

