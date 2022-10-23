Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Pivotal Research from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.09 and a 200-day moving average of $220.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Netflix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

