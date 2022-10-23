Natura &Co (NTCO) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Natura &Co to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Natura &Co and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Natura &Co
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Natura &Co Competitors
|126
|959
|1013
|24
|2.44
Natura &Co currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.29%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 37.89%. Given Natura &Co’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Dividends
Volatility & Risk
Natura &Co has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co’s competitors have a beta of 36.66, suggesting that their average share price is 3,566% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
7.4% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Natura &Co and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Natura &Co
|$7.44 billion
|$194.19 million
|N/A
|Natura &Co Competitors
|$3.81 billion
|$311.37 million
|38.70
Natura &Co has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Natura &Co and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Natura &Co
|-1.39%
|-1.26%
|-0.58%
|Natura &Co Competitors
|-39.54%
|22.35%
|-4.35%
Summary
Natura &Co competitors beat Natura &Co on 8 of the 14 factors compared.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.