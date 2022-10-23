Natura &Co (NTCO) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Natura &Co to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Natura &Co and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 1 0 3.00 Natura &Co Competitors 126 959 1013 24 2.44

Natura &Co currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.29%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 37.89%. Given Natura &Co’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 53.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co’s competitors have a beta of 36.66, suggesting that their average share price is 3,566% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natura &Co and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.44 billion $194.19 million N/A Natura &Co Competitors $3.81 billion $311.37 million 38.70

Natura &Co has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co -1.39% -1.26% -0.58% Natura &Co Competitors -39.54% 22.35% -4.35%

Summary

Natura &Co competitors beat Natura &Co on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

