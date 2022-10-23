National Bank Financial Comments on Coveo Solutions Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Coveo Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.64 million.
About Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.
