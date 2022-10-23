NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.91.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

NantHealth Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

