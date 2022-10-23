My DeFi Pet Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $641,589.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

