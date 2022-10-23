My DeFi Pet Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $523,303.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.76 or 0.01431409 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005723 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021078 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00044828 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.86 or 0.01652737 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.