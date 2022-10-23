MX TOKEN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $495,509.00 (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. MX TOKEN has a market cap of $88.97 million and approximately $495,509.00 worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One MX TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

