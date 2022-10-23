MVL Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.88 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. MVL has a total market cap of $91.26 million and $3.88 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,324.08 or 0.27763387 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010843 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,952,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

