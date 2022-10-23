Multichain (MULTI) Price Reaches $4.26 on Top Exchanges

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Multichain token can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00021899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multichain has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Multichain has a total market cap of $78.32 million and $4.91 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.11 or 0.27922404 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

