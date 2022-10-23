MovieBloc (MBL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $45.36 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $45.36 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,812,806,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

