Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 629 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $744,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,364,000 after purchasing an additional 283,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,088,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,346 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Shares of HZNP opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

