Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %

PG stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

