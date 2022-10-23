Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

