Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

