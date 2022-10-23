Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Waste Management by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

