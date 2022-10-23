Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 54.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 27.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,403,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.