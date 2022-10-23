Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after purchasing an additional 118,649 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 767,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,107,000 after acquiring an additional 96,866 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $114.31 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.11.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

