Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 601 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.5 %

PHM opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

