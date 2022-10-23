Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 176 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.58.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $537.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $582.32 and a 200 day moving average of $585.45.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311 in the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

