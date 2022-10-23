Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,602 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $83,720,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

D opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

