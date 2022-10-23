Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 514 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

