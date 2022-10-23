Morgan Stanley Trims ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Target Price to $540.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $556.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.91.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $360.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.32. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.34, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after buying an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

