Morgan Stanley Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $61.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.88.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Ovintiv by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

