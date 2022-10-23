Morgan Stanley Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $378.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $378.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUBS. Cowen lowered their target price on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $490.09.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $265.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.04. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -131.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13,806.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,622 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

