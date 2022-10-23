Morgan Stanley Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $120.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.81.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

