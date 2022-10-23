Morgan Stanley Lowers Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 78

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 79 to CHF 78 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SSREY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 83 to CHF 79 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DZ Bank raised Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.57.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Stock Up 2.5 %

SSREY opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.