Morgan Stanley Lowers ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $70.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $188,577,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after buying an additional 815,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

