Morgan Stanley Cuts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $56.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KKR. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of KKR opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,385 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.