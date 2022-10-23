Morgan Stanley Cuts Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Price Target to €41.00

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($56.12) to €41.00 ($41.84) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Basic-Fit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basic-Fit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

Basic-Fit stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. Basic-Fit has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $57.77.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.