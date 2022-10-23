MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $91.61 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $91.61 million and $4.81 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MOBOX has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MOBOX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,589.97 or 0.28503839 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011133 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,423,967 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.