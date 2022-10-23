Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 40,700 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $20,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

A stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.78.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,384 shares of company stock worth $1,476,564 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

