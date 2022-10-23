Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 137,100 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of American International Group worth $24,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after purchasing an additional 527,154 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $499,693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American International Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,733,000 after purchasing an additional 345,700 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

