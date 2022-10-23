Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 11,800 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $337.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $672.93.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

