Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $19.78 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $19,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after buying an additional 820,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,641,000 after buying an additional 462,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,191,000 after buying an additional 282,610 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $53.04 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

