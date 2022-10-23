Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 967,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 643,400 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $146,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 38,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 110.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 50.1% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

