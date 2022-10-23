Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,269,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

