Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Moody’s worth $26,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $242.03 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.48.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $324.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

