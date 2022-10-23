Mina Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002767 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $387.21 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.75 or 0.27961240 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010921 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 717,448,516 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 716,415,425.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.54775137 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $5,436,967.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.