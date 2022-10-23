Midas Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $83.47 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Midas has a total market capitalization of $83.47 million and $449,565.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Midas has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Midas token can currently be purchased for approximately $32.01 or 0.00163740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Midas

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 32.58120847 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $358,862.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

