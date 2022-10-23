Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.68.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.64 and its 200 day moving average is $263.36. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

