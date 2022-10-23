Metis Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Metis token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $5,900.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metis has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,589.97 or 0.28503839 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.