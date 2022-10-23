Metis Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.34 Billion (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $5,578.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metis Profile

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars.

