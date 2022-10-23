Metahero Price Reaches $0.0036 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Metahero has a market cap of $18.31 million and approximately $506,902.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.66 or 0.01416619 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005780 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00020712 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00044820 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.50 or 0.01619155 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

