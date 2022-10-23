Mdex (MDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $37.53 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $161.17 million and $37.53 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,215,936 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

