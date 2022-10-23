Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Maverix Metals Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CVE MMX opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.76.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

