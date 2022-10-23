Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $302.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.63.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

