Marathon Petroleum Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $23.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $23.48 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $23.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $111.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

